Cobblers youngster signs for non-league outfit on loan
Midfielder joins Ngwa and Connor at Diamonds
By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Young midfielder Peter Abimbola has signed for AFC Rushden & Diamonds on a month's loan deal.
The 18-year-old, who has made five first-team appearances after coming through the club’s youth ranks, joins fellow loanees Miguel Ngwa and Jack Connor, both of whom are also currently on loan at the Southern League outfit.
Manager Jon Brady is happy to let Abimbola leave on loan now he has more senior options available with Ben Fox back from suspension and Shaun McWilliams fit again.