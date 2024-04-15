Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers youngster Reuben Wyatt has been named League One Apprentice of the Season at the EFL Awards.

The divisional winners for the LFE Apprentice of the Season were announced at Sunday’s 2024 EFL Awards ceremony in London, with Wyatt claiming the accolade in League One. The 18-year-old midfielder has made four appearances for the first-team after coming through the academy.

He said: “The apprenticeship has been so enjoyable for me, when you’ve got such a good group of friends around you at the club it really gives you a boost, I’m delighted to win this award.”

This is the second year in succession Northampton have won the LFE Apprentice of the Season award after Josh Tomlinson took the League Two award 12 months ago.