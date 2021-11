Josh Flanagan.

Young Cobblers defender Josh Flanagan has joined Corby Town on loan.

The 18-year-old will be with the Steelmen up to and including the fixtures on New Year's Day.

Corby are currently 12th in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.