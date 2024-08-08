Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cobblers would have been willing to match the fee paid for Marc Leonard this summer but they could not get close to the wages that were offered by Birmingham City, according to chairman Kelvin Thomas.

After two brilliant seasons on loan with Northampton, Leonard sealed a permanent move to the Blues from Brighton for a reported £500k, plus add-ons. Kieron Bowie, meanwhile, looks set to leave Fulham having also done well on loan at Sixfields, but again a return to the Cobblers was always unlikely.

Speaking on the It’s All Cobblers To Me podcast, Thomas said: "We would have matched the fee for Marc but the wages he’s on at Birmingham, realistically, are probably four times what we could have offered, even if we had pushed the boat out. I think it’s a really good move for him.

"We were lucky to have Kieron and Marc for another season but I think Kiz will go back to Scotland and understandably so because he’s got a young family. We’ve spoken to his agent and Jon (Brady) has been in contact all summer but I think if he goes to Scotland it’s a great move for him and we wish him very well."

There were also rumours linking former defender and captain Charlie Goode with a return to Sixfields but he joined Stevenage earlier this week.

Thomas added: "I’ve kept in touch with Charlie throughout this whole period but unfortunately the issue with him is that he’s really not played much football and it would be a risk and we were very upfront with him about that. With Tyler (Magloire) coming back and after signing Jack (Baldwin) and Jordan (Willis), we had three right-sided centre-backs.

"There was a conversation with Charlie and if things would have aligned, he would have come back in a heartbeat. I spoke to the Stevenage chairman and the situation changed for them because they sold a centre-back and had an opening and Charlie was on the market so they were able to take that risk a bit more. If Charlie proves his fitness, they have one hell of a player and I only wish him well – although not against us!

"We would have loved to have taken him back but he’s only played 30 odd games in four years. We are looking at possibly bringing in another centre-back but probably a left-sided one.”