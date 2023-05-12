Cobblers would be ‘hugely interested’ in re-signing Kieron Bowie and Marc Leonard ahead of the club’s return to League One next season, but manager Jon Brady admits ‘a lot of things would have to happen’ for that to be made possible.

The two Scotland youngsters, who joined on loan from Premier League clubs Fulham and Brighton last summer, made a combined 88 appearances in all competitions this season.

Both have impressed and Cobblers supporters would no doubt welcome them back with open arms when Town return to the third tier next season, however it’s almost certain that rival clubs would have taken notice of their progress.

"Everyone knows how well they did for us,” said Brady on BBC Radio Northampton. “Kieron is back in Scotland and I had a good conversation with him today (Thursday). He won’t be going away with the boys to celebrate because he’s with his family, but Marc will be going away and rightly so.

"Marc and I had a lovely conversation as well and those are the relationships we’ve built. It would be hugely in our interest if it transpired that we could take them on board again but a lot of things would have to happen.

"They have enhanced their reputations and there will probably be some interest in them but that’s part of what we’ve all done together. It would be brilliant to have them back but a lot would have to happen in the meantime.