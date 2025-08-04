Cobblers working on further signings this week after Ethan Wheatley arrival

Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood

Cobblers will continue talks with players and agents this week as Kevin Nolan looks to beef up his squad further after the arrival of Ethan Wheatley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old striker joined on loan from Manchester United to bolster Northampton’s forward line last Friday, and he was given an immediate start on Saturday when Cobblers began their campaign with a 3-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic.

More than three weeks remain of the transfer window and Nolan is well aware of the need to strengthen and add to the 13 signings made already, particularly in midfield and forward positions, but the process will not be rushed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You never know,” said the Town boss when asked if fans can expect more signings before Saturday's first home game of the season. “It's not for the want of trying. We're keeping in touch with a lot of people and we're still talking to players and we'll see what happens.

“We're not finished this summer, everybody knows that, and conversations are still ongoing with players and agents and clubs. I'm sure there'll be some more in before the end of the window.”

Wheatley was chucked straight in for his debut 24 hours after signing and he lasted the full 90 minutes, producing flashes of his undoubted talent in a disjointed team performance.

"It's always going to be difficult because he's only had a couple of days with the lads,” Nolan added. “We wanted to put him in to see where he is and how he does. We're going to give him an opportunity and I thought he did well. I was really pleased with what he produced and he'll grow into what we want as those relationships on the pitch develop and he understands what we want from him.”