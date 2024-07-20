Cobblers 'working hard' to add to squad as Brady casts eye over trialists

Cobblers are continuing to work hard in their hunt for further reinforcements this summer after Jon Brady admitted his squad remains ‘a few short’ after Saturday’s second pre-season friendly.

All six summer signings featured against Peterborough Sports at Sixfields as Tom Eaves, Nik Tzanev, Cameron McGeehan and James Wilson started with Callum Morton and Jack Baldwin playing in the second half.

Cobblers now head to Alicante in Spain for a pre-season training camp but while much of the focus will be on strengthening connections on and off the pitch, work will also be going on behind the scenes to add further bodies.

"We feel we are a few short at the moment and we’re still working on that,” said Brady. “Sometimes you feel you are close and then you are so far away.

"Until the ink is dry on any contract, you can never say it’s set in stone. We are constantly working hard because we want to try and improve the squad.”

Cobblers had four trialists involved in the 2-0 victory over Peterborough Sports, including three that played against Norwich and one new face, and all four are expected to go to Spain as Brady continues to cast his eye over them.

"Anyone that’s in the building we are having a look at,” he confirmed. “It’s up to them to claim a spot and time will tell on those.”

