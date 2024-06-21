Cobblers working hard behind the scenes on potential new signings amid 'salary inflation' challenge in League One
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jordan Willis joined Lee Burge and Ben Fox in signing a new contract earlier this week but Louis Appéré and Shaun McWilliams have both left and Sam Sherring also looks likely to leave.
With loanees Kieron Bowie and Marc Leonard also not returning to Sixfields, there is plenty of work for Jon Brady and his recruitment staff to do this summer – but as of yet it is all quiet on the incoming front.
"It's a quiet time in terms of actual signings but in terms of the work that's going on behind the scenes, it's not a quiet time," said Thomas. "I know Jon and James (Whiting) and all the staff are having a lot of conversations.
"It's an interesting market at the moment. We talked about it at an EFL conference with the salary inflation and how wages have gone up and I think that has increased even more this summer and people recognise that.
"We've had some discussions about the budget and we have to look at it over the course of the year and react to certain situations. There are some big clubs in this league – we're hearing that Birmingham's budget might be the highest League One has ever seen.
"You look at the cubs that have come up as well – Wrexham, Stockport and Mansfield all probably have bigger budgets than us but we're OK with that. We had the 19th biggest budget last season and we finished 14th.
"There are discussions we'll continue to have as an ownership group but we aren't going to compete with the Birminghams and the Wrexhams. Last season we couldn't compete with Derby in terms of budget but we competed on the pitch and that's the most important thing.
"Everyone worries about signings at this time of year but a lot of it is noise. Last year was worse but I think there's more trust now and we're very comfortable with where we are.
"Jon's pushing for players and there'll be players we miss out on and other players we'll sign but that happens every window. It can be intense but when the first game of the season comes we'll be ready."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.