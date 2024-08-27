Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bringing in another forward player remains the number one priority for Cobblers before Friday’s deadline with manager Jon Brady feeling his squad is ‘light’ in that area of the pitch .

It’s set to be a hectic week for clubs across the EFL and Premier League as they look for some last-minute deals before the summer transfer window swings shut at 11pm on Friday (August 30th).

Cobblers have completed the vast majority of their recruitment work following the arrival of 11 new players over last two months but they are not finished yet according to Brady, who feels his squad is particularly short in attacking areas.

"Yes, of course we are still looking,” confirmed Brady on Tuesday. “We are definitely trying to find a player on the front line if we can and then we’ll see from there but we are working as hard as we can.

Jon Brady

"It’s about what is available and 90 per cent of clubs are probably looking at what’s available and then it’s about that player and their agent and where they want to go and obviously it comes down to finances as well.

"In terms of the quality that’s out there, I don’t feel there is much quality available at the moment but I definitely feel we need another player at the top end of the pitch because I think we’re light in that department. If we can get another one in it would really help us.”

Brady also confirmed that he does not expect any players to leave the club before the deadline.