Cobblers Women's manager leaves role after six years in charge

Josh Oldfield

Cobblers Women’s manager Josh Oldfield has stepped down from the role after six years in charge.

Oldfield oversaw huge progression in the Northampton’s first-team during his six years, helping the club rise through the football pyramid to now be playing in the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands. He guided Cobblers to promotion to the fourth tier in 2022 when they went unbeaten and won the 2021/22 East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League Premier Division.

The club have also lifted the Northamptonshire FA Women's Cup three times under Oldfield's leadership in 2022, 2024 and 2025, beating local rivals Peterborough United in the final on all three occasions. He also steered Northampton to their highest league finish in the club’s history in 2024/25 when his side finished second in the FAWNL Division One Midlands.

The club say they have already started the recruitment and shortlisting process for the next Northampton Town Women’s first-team manager.

Explaining the decision, Oldfield said: “While I am sad to be leaving the role, I feel it’s the right time for all involved, including my young family. It has been an honour and a privilege. I have loved every minute over the last six years – the tough times and the amazing memories. I am incredibly proud of the way we have helped move female football at Northampton Town forward such a long way.

“I would like to thank all of the players and the staff I have worked with for everything that they have given. I am proud to have worked with you all. I would also like to thank all of the sponsors, supporters and everyone at the club for their help and support. I will remain at the club within the Football & Education Programme where I will continue to work with the players within the pathway. I wish everyone involved with Northampton Town Women, including my successor, every success for the future. Thank you. It’s been a pleasure.”

Scott Loughran, head of women's football operations at Northampton Town, said: "Josh has been a hugely important figure in our fantastic progress over the last few years. His drive, his enthusiasm, and his leadership have all been instrumental factors in taking Northampton Town Women to the highest level we have ever played at and that is a huge credit to Josh.

"He leaves with nothing but our admiration and our thanks for everything he did, and a lot of our unrivalled success over the last few years was down to Josh. Josh has a very young family and as you rise through the levels, what is already a very full-on role can become even more so and we completely understand and respect his decision. We part on good terms, and we wish Josh nothing but the best for the future.”