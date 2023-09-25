Sixfields

Cobblers Women are set to play at Sixfields next month on Sunday, October 8, at 1.30pm.

The team, who were beaten 6-2 by Sporting Khalsa at the weekend, will host Sutton Coldfield Town at the stadium in Division One Midlands of the FA Women’s National League.

The match will be the first ever meeting between the two sides, the Royals having been promoted as champions of the West Midlands Women’s Regional Football League Premier Division last season.

NTFC Women season tickets are valid for this fixture, whilst individual match tickets are priced as follows:

• Adults (age 16+) - £5 in advance or £7 on the day.

• Young person (8-15 years old) £3 in advance or £4 on the day.

• Under 7s – Free.

• Men’s season ticket holders in advance – adults £3.50 and £2 for young persons.

• Women’s season ticket holders – Free.

For all concession tickets, ID must be available upon request.

The Cobblers are delighted to welcome dbfb as match sponsor. dbfb, a communications provider specialising in flexible connectivity, IT & telephone solutions for businesses are the main front of shirt sponsor for both the Women’s and Academy sides. They are passionate about investing in the development of female players with the drive to see women’s football continue to grow.

Charlene Ward Greef, Women & Girls Development Officer, said: “We are very grateful to our match sponsor dbfb for sponsoring the first Women’s first team game at Sixfields this season. Events at the stadium and the ever-increasing attendance figures help to drive awareness and support for our female game here at the Northampton Town FC Community Trust. We are proud of the relationship we have had with dbfb as shirt sponsors and welcome their continued support again this season.”