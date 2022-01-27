Cobblers Women to play at Sixfields again

Cobblers will be hoping for another successful outing at Sixfields after they beat Rotherham 9-2 last time

Cobblers Women are to play at Sixfields on Sunday, March 13.

Northampton will take on Loughborough Students Women in the East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League at Sixfields with a 2pm kick-off and all supporters are welcome.

Admission prices are as follows: Northampton Town season ticket holders are free, U18s are free, while over 18s are £3 in advance via ntfcdirect.co.uk, or £5 payable on arrival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northampton Town Women’s side currently sit top of the league with a 100 per cent record and are excited to return to Sixfields Stadium following their record attendance (602) and 9-2 victory vs Rotherham United in September.