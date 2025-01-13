Cobblers Women tighten grip on top spot after easing past Notts County

Jemima Footitt was on target

Cobblers Women cemented their place at the top of the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands table after coming from a goal down to beat Notts County 4-1 at the weekend.

Leah Hardy opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half before goals from Paige Ridley, Jemima Footitt, Faith Horner and Fay Noble ensured Northampton went back down the M1 with three points.

Cobblers are now five points clear of rivals Peterborough United with a game in hand, although fourth-placed Loughborough Lightening are eight points adrift but have played three games fewer.

“I thought we were well worth the victory,” said joint-manager Liam Williams. “We scored a well-timed goal before half-time, and I think from then on we never really looked back.

“We showed a lot more of what we’re good at in the second half, we played forwards quickly and with quality and we were dangerous from set pieces so there’s lots of positive for us to take.”

Sunday’s game was the first for Cobblers since December 15 when they beat Worcester City 1-0.

“Everyone was eager to get back after the break,” added Williams. “We got over the line today and finished the game strongly, the second half was really pleasing.

“Three points to continue the momentum is great but we take each game in isolation, we knew this was going to be a tough one, we got through a tough test with three points and now we look forward to the County Cup next week.”

Cobblers had four different goal scorers on Sunday. Ridley equalised after the early setback just before the break and then Footitt, Horner and Noble secured victory in a dominant second half.

Williams continued: “It was really pleasing. Jade [Bell] gets a lot of plaudits for the goals she scores but we know this team is capable of scoring goals from all around the pitch.

“To see other players bagging goals and contributing to the team is fantastic, it gives us more ways to play and more adaptability on how we win games because we scored different types of goals today.”