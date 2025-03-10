Cobblers Women surge to sweet Sixfields success

Kim Farrow celebrates with Jemima Footitt after scoring her side's second goal during the FA Women's National League Division One Midlands match between Northampton Town and Lincoln United at Sixfields on March 09, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Cobblers Women joint managers Josh Oldfield and Liam Williams were delighted with their side’s efforts after Sunday’s 5-1 win against Lincoln United Women in the FA Women’s National League at Sixfields.

Alice Hayes gave Lincoln a first half lead but Jade Bell bagged a brace while goals for Jemima Footitt, Kim Farrow and Faith Horner ensured it was a positive afternoon for Northampton in front of 759 supporters at Sixfields.

“There was good character shown,” said Williams. “It’s not easy when you go 1-0 down in a game you feel you should be on top of. We got into our groove at the back end of the first half and into the second half and I thought we were well on top and worth a few more goals but we won’t complain with five.”

After an early setback, Cobblers turned things around and were ahead at the break thanks to goals from Footitt and Farrow, and then Bell got in on the act with two fantastic finishes, followed by Horner wrapping it up.

“They were lovely finishes,” Williams added. “That was the kind of quality and calm that we were looking for. The attacking situations we got ourselves into frequently were really pleasing and were finished off nicely.”

Oldfield said: “It’s always good winning here (Sixfields). The girls were spending time with young players which is always so much nicer if you got what you wanted to out of the game.

“We want to come here and win, play well and perform. We want the fans to go away and think they enjoyed it. I’m happy with what the girls demonstrated to the fans and thank you very much to everyone who came to support us.”