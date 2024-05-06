Cobblers Women sign off season with fine win in front of record crowd at Sixfields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers Women rounded out their excellent season with Sunday’s terrific 4-0 victory over Notts County in the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands.

Jade Bell scored a hat-trick and Kim Farrow was also on target as Northampton eased to victory in front of a new record attendance of 1,098 at Sixfields Stadium on the final day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers dominated the opening exchanges. A cross was cleared with captain Zoe Boote in position to nod home, Ruby Heselden and Vicky Barrett both headed off target from corners and Farrow had a snapshot blocked.

Kim Farrow of Northampton Town is mobbed by her team-mates as they celebrate during the FA Women's National League Division One Midlands match against Notts County at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The hosts deservedly opened the scoring midway through the first half when Farrow poked the ball through to Bell, and the forward took it wide before slotting home.

Farrow had a floated effort caught by Philipa Davies, shot wide and had a volley held by the goalkeeper in a short space of time. Cobblers came close to doubling their lead twice before the break, Mia Richards heading Bell’s cross off the bar and Bell sending a low strike across the face of goal.

The home side’s control continued after the interval. Boote and Farrow both sent attempts wide in the opening five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter turned in the area and drove into the far corner to double the advantage shortly afterwards before Bell scored two goals in quick succession to complete her hat-trick either side of the hour mark. The forward placed past the onrushing Davies before curling home from 20 yards.

Cobblers came close to scoring an excellent team goal going into the final quarter-of-an-hour. Richards showed great skill to control Boote’s pass and find Bell, whose lay-off was fired over the crossbar by Farrow.

The hosts created two more opportunities in added time. Bell forced Davies into a one-handed diving save one-on-one, and Bell and substitute Paris Mallon both had close-range efforts denied from Laila Channell’s low ball.