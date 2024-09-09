A hat-trick from Jade Bell, a third goal of the season for Bianca Luttman, one for Kim Farrow and first Cobblers goals from Ellie Aston and Alyx Mills wrapped up the win.

"I thought we were decent without being at our best,” admitted joint-manager Liam Williams. “There are little details that we'd like to improve but it’s hard to grumble too much when you have scored seven goals.

"We are perfectionists and we do want to be better and to concede two goals is frustrating but I thought we kept the ball really well, particularly in the first half, and we got into better areas to hurt Notts County in the second half.

"We’d like to be tidier at times but overall it was pleasing.”

Notts came close to taking an early lead when Toni McHamilton rattled the crossbar, but Cobblers hit the front on 14 minutes as Katie McLean played an excellent pass out of her hands to find Farrow, who beat Pip Davies from close range.

Mills had a goal disallowed for offside before the visitors levelled through Jessie Knott, but Northampton took a 3-1 lead into half-time as Luttman picked out the top corner from the edge of the box and then Bell made no mistake after being played through on goal.

Just three minutes of the second half had passed when an unmarked Mills headed home at the back post before Bell scored her second of the afternoon.

Ashton came off the bench to score a sixth and after Notts pulled one back, Bell completed her hat-trick and wrapped up an emphatic victory.

Laila Channell holds off the challenge from Evie Brooks

Fay Noble drags the ball away from Lily Stevenson

Jade Bell tucks away Northampton's seventh goal to complete her hat-trick