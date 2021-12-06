Cobblers Women reach FA Cup third round with dramatic stoppage-time winner

Leah Cudone.

Cobblers Women's thrilling, record-breaking FA Cup run continued with the most dramatic of victories away at fellow Level Five outfit Lye Town on Sunday.

Northampton trailed 1-0 with 10 minutes to play but Leah Cudone equalised and then substitute Cesca Partridge held her nerve to stick away a 95th-minute penalty and send Cobblers into round three.

Speaking after the match, joint-manager Lou Barry said: “We were well below our standards today. We struggled to play on a really difficult pitch and we weren’t up to our usual intensity.

“However, we kept the pressure on and to win it in that manner is fantastic. We dug it out and our character won the game.”

Fellow manager Josh Oldfield echoed Barry’s statements, adding: “The game was even and the pitch was a leveller. It led to a crazy last 15 minutes, and it was a brilliant way to win a game.

“It wasn’t a great performance, but cup games are about winning, and we won today.”

Barry and Oldfield’s side travel to Level Four side Lincoln City in the third round.

The Imps knocked out Leafield Athletic with a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Oldfield said: “We want a challenge and it is one because we’ve never met them before.

“They’re doing well and it’s an opportunity for us to test ourselves against a team from the division above.”