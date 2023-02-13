Cobblers Women continued their steady rise up the Division One Midlands table with a thumping 8-0 victory over Long Eaton United on Sunday, their fifth win in succession.

Rachael Mumford’s early opener set the tone for a dominant display before captain Zoe Boote headed in Abbie Brewin’s cross and then Jade Bell slotted home after bringing down Georgia Tear’s lofted pass.

Bell added her second before half-time, but it was Alex Dicks who took centre stage for the Cobblers as she scored three times either side of the break. Bianca Luttman set up her first, she then converted a penalty before completing her hat-trick on the hour-mark. There was also another goal for Boote.

Action from Cobblers' 8-0 win over Long Eaton United. Picture: Clive Stapleton Photography.

Cobblers are up to seventh in the table and have games in hand over the four teams directly above them.

Joint-manager Josh Oldfield said: “The first-half was excellent, and we scored six very good goals. We’ve been working on our attacking play for a few weeks, and we built some really nice attacks.

“The second-half petered out a touch, but it’s another win and a clean sheet, so we’re satisfied. We’re feeling good about ourselves because we’re on a run of positive performances and results. We’re not only scoring goals, we’re also keeping clean sheets, which we’re very proud of.”

The Cobblers host Peterborough United in the Northamptonshire FA Women’s Cup semi-finals this weekend. They defeated their rivals in the final of the competition last season.

Action from Cobblers' win over Long Eaton

“It’s a big game, and there’ll be lots of excitement building up to it this week,” added Liam Williams. “We want to defend our title this year, and they’re the biggest challengers to us in the competition, but I know the girls will rise to the occasion.

