Cobblers Women began their second season in Tier 4 of the FA Women’s National League by making it a Nene Derby double for the club, beating Peterborough United 2-1 at Fernie Fields Sports Ground on Sunday.

Alex Dicks and Jade Bell scored Northampton’s goals as they defeated their local rivals in front of an attendance of 322 on the opening day of the new Division One Midlands campaign. It was also the team’s first competitive game at Fernie Fields and capped off a brilliant weekend for the club following he Under-18s’ 3-0 win over Forest Green Rovers and the first-team’s 1-0 victory against Posh.

“It’s of course very pleasing,” said joint-manager Josh Oldfield. “The performance was outstanding and the girls carried out the game plan to a tee. Every challenge we set and all the detail we went into, the girls executed it brilliantly. You’re always going to have moments where it doesn’t quite work against a very good Peterborough side because they have a lot of good players but there was a willingness to work through that pain and suffering and we couldn’t be happier with the girls.

"We felt we could have been three, four or even five goals ahead at half-time but we only took two of our chances and we knew they would come out with a lot to prove in the second half and they did that. We had to suffer but the girls suffered together and did the club really proud.

"There’s been a lot of players in and out over the summer and it’s a derby game as well so it means a lot, but the result is something we’re very pleased with and I felt we deserved it. It gives us a great springboard for the rest of the season.”

1 . Action from Cobblers v Posh Cobblers' Alex Dicks moves forward with the ball away from Niamh Connor of Peterborough United Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Action from Cobblers v Posh Jade Bell slides in on Poppie Brown Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Action from Cobblers v Posh Alex Dicks takes the ball past goalkeeper Neive Corry but has a shot cleared off the line Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Action from Cobblers v Posh Peterborough's Katie Middleton is tackled by Vicky Barrett Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales