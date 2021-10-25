Cobblers Women make history by reaching FA Cup first round proper
Bedworth United next up
Cobblers Women made history at the weekend when they reached the FA Cup first round proper with a 1-0 win over Tamworth.
Abbie Brewin scored the game's only goal just after half-time as Northampton progressed beyond the third qualifying round for the first time ever.
Joint-manager Lou Barry said afterwards: “The girls were outstanding today.
“Tamworth didn’t have a shot and we dominated them in terms of chances, but they were competitive and well set up so it was one of the toughest challenges we’ve had in a while.
“We had to defend for 90 minutes and we were well-structured.
“We got the goal when we needed to and it was a brilliant performance so the players should be proud of themselves.
“We’re creating history and it’s a fantastic accomplishment.
“We want to test ourselves against teams from higher divisions.”
Cobblers have been drawn against Bedworth United in the next round.
Before then, they host Lincoln United in the East Midlands Women's Regional Football League Premier Division this weekend.
Meanwhile, Cobblers U18s drew 0-0 with Cambridge United in the EFL Youth Alliance League South East on Saturday.