Cobblers Women claim landmark victory after putting seven past Long Eaton

Cobblers Women claimed their first ever victory at FA Women’s National League level when they put seven goals past Long Eaton United in a thumping home win on Sunday, writes James Wiles.

Alex Dicks scored a hat-trick, Bianca Luttman notched a brace and Mia Richards and Gracie Williams were also on target with Town’s other goals, securing a big victory and lifting them off the bottom of the Division One Midlands table and up to ninth.

Joint-manager Liam Williams said: “We feel like it’s a bit overdue but we’re glad it’s finally happened. The girls have worked really hard on staying positive and following the game plan week-in, week-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They played fantastically today, they really deserved that win and we’re looking to build on it now. It’s a case of enjoying the feeling now before moving on and trying to get the next win.”

Fellow manager Josh Oldfield added: “We’ve been pleased with the performances for weeks having not got the results we deserved, but today we got that.

“We knew that scoring the first goal was going to be crucial, we did that and never looked back. The performance was strong and full of character, aggression and intent. We totally dominated the game, and the scoreline matches the performance.”

Cobblers travel to Sheffield FC in the FAWNL Plate preliminary round this Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers celebrate Alex Dicks' second goal.