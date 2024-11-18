Liam Williams and Josh Oldfield

Cobblers Women went to the top of Division One Midlands with a superb 2-0 victory over rivals Peterborough United on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Bell scored twice in the second half to secure all three points and take Town above Leafield Athletic on goal difference at the summit.

"We’re delighted,” said manager Josh Oldfield. “It was a good performance and to be honest it felt pretty straightforward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Katie (McLean) made an incredible save at 1-0 but we created four or five big chances outside of the two goals so we’re really happy.

"It’s another clean sheet as well and that’s something we place a lot of value on. I’m delighted with the goals and it’s always nice to win on derby day.”

Fellow manager Liam Williams added: “We had great support and I’m made up for the fans and we thank them for making the journey and getting behind us.

"It’s a big one for the girls. We lose and we win as a team and they rolled their sleeves up and to put in a performance like that is credit to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The top four in the table have broken away a little bit and it’s nice to be top and to have beaten one of our rivals but we need to go and back it up because we’re 10 games into a 22-game season. We’ll enjoy it but our focus turns to the next game.”

The Cobblers had an early chance to take the lead when Kim Farrow raced in behind and was kept out by a good save by Neive Corry.

Northampton were awarded a penalty with less than ten minutes until half time when Corry brought down Fay Noble. Farrow stepped up to take the spot-kick but Corry saved to her right to keep the scores level.

However, the visitors did take the lead seven minutes into the second half when Bell pounced on an error at the back and raced through to side foot the ball under Corry into the bottom right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough came close to an equaliser minutes later when substitute Kayleigh Hines hit the crossbar from a free-kick, and they threatened again as Tara Kirk who was denied by an outstanding save by Katie McLean.

But Cobblers made sure of their victory with a little over 10 minutes to go when Jemima Footitt flicked it on to Bell who raced in behind and shot across goal into the bottom corner.