Cobblers win race to sign midfielder on loan from Charlton Athletic

Terry Taylor

Cobblers have beaten off interest from a number of clubs to sign midfielder Terry Taylor on loan from Charlton Athletic.

Stevenage, Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and Bolton Wanderers were all rumoured to be interested in the 23-year-old this month but he has chosen to head to Northampton after being made available for loan by Addicks boss Nathan Jones. He becomes Kevin Nolan's second January signing after Liam Shaw.

The central midfielder, who has played junior football for both Scotland and Wales, started his career with Aberdeen before travelling south to Wolverhampton Wanderers, making his debut in a 2019 Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa.

He played 13 times in a loan spell with Grimsby Town in the first half of 2020/21 but then headed to Burton Albion in February 2021 on a permanent deal. He played 69 times for the Brewers before moving to Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2023 for an undisclosed fee.

Taylor, who has appeared 14 times this season and made 21 appearances in total for Charlton, has been unable to get back into the Addicks side in recent weeks after losing his place due to illness. News of his availability alerted a number of clubs in both England and Scotland, including SPL side Dundee, but Cobblers have secured his services for the rest of the season.