Cobblers win prestigious community prize at 2025 EFL awards ceremony
The EFL’s Green Club Award recognises a club that has developed an environmentally conscious campaign, project, or initiative. This could be a matchday initiative, an internal staff project or a community programme.
Northampton’s ‘Cobblers Tackle Food Waste’ – a community driven initiative led by Northampton Town Community Trust and supported by the Eat It Up Fund – saw them take home the accolade.
The project aims to improve people’s understanding of how to reduce levels of food waste across Northamptonshire. It reached thousands of participants through blended education, gamification and community outreach. The project has had a positive environmental impact on the local area having generated an 11 per cent rise in food caddy usage since launching.
On winning the award, Lorna Stockwell from the Northampton Town Community Trust said: “I’m speechless to be honest but it was an amazing project. It was a groundbreaking project, we went into schools and across a 12 month period the impact was huge.”
