Cobblers will 'walk away' from transfer deals if agents demand too much this summer
Determined to spend wisely and not overpay, Nolan and his recruitment team – led by technical director Colin Calderwood and analyst Alex Latimer – are seeking value for money this summer in their attempts to build a squad that can push towards mid-table.
Nolan has previously spoken about the ‘incredible’ rise in inflation across the EFL, and particularly League One, which means patience might be key if Cobblers are to land their main targets.
"We have to be sensible and protect the club,” said Nolan. “We have to do our jobs and think if a player gives us value. It might be a player who we want but if the agent wants us to overpay then we will walk away. It has to be the right player at the right price and the right character for us.
"Ideally, in a perfect world, I would like something like 20 outfield players and three goalkeepers and a squad of that sort of size. We would all like to have our business done by pre-season but the reality is we will do as many as we can and we may have to be patient for some, particularly with players from Premier League clubs as those clubs will take young players on tour with them and you have to wait for them to become available.”
