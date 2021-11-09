Cobblers will 'wait and see' on McGowan as illness continues to hit Brady's squad

Aaron McGowan.

Cobblers are playing the waiting game on the fitness of defender Aaron McGowan.

The right-back was forced off in the first-half of last week's game against Carlisle United and then sat out Saturday's FA Cup draw with Cambridge United.

He now looks a doubt for this weekend's League Two fixture away to Bristol Rovers.

"It's one that's dragging out a bit longer than we thought," said Jon Brady.

"We just have to be patient with it and not rush him back. At the moment it's a wait and see game."

Meanwhile, Brady is still having to deal with a sickness bug that has ripped through his squad.

He added: "I won't give any names away but we had one player drop off the bench at the weekend just before the warm-up and he had to go home because of illness.

"Straight after the game, another player who started also had to go home ill, so we still have this bug running through the squad at the moment.