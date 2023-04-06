Jon Brady

Cobblers have a ‘strong foundation’ for next season and will only be looking at recruiting ‘five or six’ new players in the summer transfer window regardless of what division they find themselves in.

Manager Jon Brady has made no secret of his desire to keep a core group of players together and as such most of the current squad under contract for at least another year, including some until 2025.

The club’s various loanees will return to their parent clubs in the summer while Ali Koiki, Jonny Maxted and Tom King are out of contract. Otherwise, the squad looks in good shape and capable of competing strongly against next season, whether Northampton go up or stay down.

"Whatever comes of this season, we are in a great place as a football club in terms of our recruitment and what we’ve done,” said Brady. "We are really pleased with what we have here and I believe we have a real strong foundation for next season, whether we’re in League One or League Two.

"We won’t have to go and hunt for loads of players in the summer. We’ll probably only be looking at five or six for the start of next season, regardless of the division, so it’s all positive.”

Brady is hoping to lead Cobblers into the third tier but he’s keen to enjoy the run-in and not put too much pressure on either himself or his players.

"You have to enjoy these moments,” he added. “We have earned the right to be where we are, against all the odds, and at times it’s felt like the world is against us but what else can you do but smile and enjoy it?

“Obviously the injuries have taken their toll but others have stepped up and we have a town full of great people, hard-working people, and we want to show them that we have that resilience and we want to give them some inspiration.”

On facing Newport on Good Friday, Brady continued: "The manager has come in and turned things around and they’ll be looking to build for next season but they will be doing everything to get a result.