Cobblers will 'look into' Sixfields pitch after duo suffer long-term knee injuries

Jon Guthrie was stretchered off on New Year's Day after injuring his knee when falling awkwardly

Kevin Nolan says the Sixfields pitch will be ‘looked at’ after long-term knee injuries suffered by Jon Guthrie and Liam Shaw.

Guthrie was stretchered from the field when his left knee buckled beneath him as he went to win a header during the goalless draw with Stevenage on New Year’s Day, and then Shaw limped off after an incident in a similar area of the pitch against Barnsley last month.

Injuries have constantly plagued Cobblers over the last three seasons and at some point Nolan plans to delve deeper into why that is, and one thing he will look at is the Sixfields pitch.

Nolan said: "A lot of the injuries have been non-contact injuries, which is unfortunate, and both the knee injuries (Guthrie and Shaw) happened at Sixfields in certain areas. I'm not having a go at the groundsman or the ground but it is something we will look into.

"I had a similar issue in the early days at Newcastle, just before I went there, and then again when we arrived at West Ham. There are things we need to look at but what we have managed to do is we have started to build a robustness in the lads and we’ll continue to do that."

Whilst Cobblers would obviously prefer to have Shaw and Guthrie available, the blow of losing both has been softened by the impressive performances of their two young replacements. Ben Perry, Nottingham Forest's 20-year-old loanee, and Max Dyche, Town's 22-year-old homegrown defender, have both stepped up and filled the void superbly in recent games.

"I think Ben deserves a special mention because this is first loan,” said Nolan. “Max has been out and he showed at Woking that he can handle it and he’s played at League Two level and he’s ticked that off. The next question is – can he handle League One? And he’s ticked that off in the last few weeks because he’s been excellent and I’m delighted with his attitude and the way he goes about his work.

"When you lose someone of Jon’s stature and quality and experience, it's really important that someone else steps up and I wasn’t afraid to put a young one in, I’ll never be afraid to do that, and I think Max has the characteristics and the talent to be there and it was important to give them the opportunity.

"Ben was the same. When Liam goes down, everyone’s talking about him and it’s unfortunate and we were gutted for him but then it’s about helping the next one and that’s Ben and he’s been fantastic.

"I’m delighted with his output and the way he’s taken to it but I’m not surprised he’s done so well. That’s why I wanted to get him in on the last day of the transfer window and it’s down to the really good relationship I have with Forest and I trust them and their coaches.

"They had seen him a lot more than me and we want to give opportunities to these young lads when they come on loan to us. It’s the same with Dara (Costelloe) and Terry (Taylor) and they have both done really well. I’m pleased with where the squad’s at.”