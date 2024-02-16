Cobblers 'will keep going for it' as Brady looks to address defensive frailties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jon Brady admits Cobblers have work to do to tighten up defensively after conceding seven goals from set-piece situations across the last four matches.

Town were particularly loose at the back against Leyton Orient on Tuesday when three corners led to goals for the home side, including Ruel Sotiriou’s dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When you concede any goal, you always look back and analyse what you could have done to avoid it,” said Brady. “We could have defended a lot of moments better but we will do.

Jon Brady

"It’s down to us to make sure we’re better and all we can do now is look forward and be ultra organised, even when we do have to make changes on our back-line. We have to make sure we're solid and we will make that better, I’m sure.

"We had a five game period earlier in the season where we were able to keep together a consistent back-line and during that time we picked up some good results. It’s really important to have that consistency all over the pitch but it’s not the case at the minute so we just have to deal with it and find a way.

"We know we will get results but we have to be controlled and first and foremost the performances have to be right. If we get our performances right, the results will come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday’s winner was only the sixth goal Cobblers have conceded after the 80th minute this season, compared to the 13 they’ve scored themselves in that time.

"We have taken games to the opposition this season and Tuesday was no different,” added Brady. “Our approach is that we want to win games and we’re brave and we give it everything we’ve got. We came out on the wrong side this time, which is frustrating, but I’m proud of the boys and their character.