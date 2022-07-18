Jon Brady on the touchline at Sixfields.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady admits he does not expect to have all of his transfer targets signed and secured before the new season gets underway on July 30th.

Eight new players have been recruited to Sixfields this summer and at least another two are expected, possibly more, with Brady keen to ensure he has the strength-in-depth required to sustain another promotion challenge in Sky Bet League Two this season.

Attacking reinforcements appear to be the priority but Brady suggested last week he is still hoping to strength across the pitch, aside from in goal. The new campaign kicks off against Colchester United at Sixfields in under two weeks.

"We are working on things but I don’t think there is anything imminent at the moment,” said Brady after Saturday’s friendly against Luton Town.

"We are really working hard. There is about six weeks of the transfer window to go and I don’t think we will get everything into place before the start of the season.

"If we did, I would be over the moon, but we will keep chipping away and see where we can get to.”

Cobblers do not have one of the top budgets in the league this year but they have still managed to persuade numerous players to choose them over others. Sam Sherring, Akin Odimayo and Kieron Bowie all referenced Town’s record of improving young players as a reason for joining the club.

Brady added: "It’s really nice that players feel we can help to benefit their careers and their development. The agents we have dealt with over the last couple of years, who have had Kion (Etete) and Fraser (Horsfall) and players like that, they know how we treat people.

"First and foremost, we treat players like human beings, not just footballers, and we feel we go that extra mile to help develop them as best as we can and that’s something which is really important to us.