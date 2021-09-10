Cobblers will go toe-to-toe with free-scoring Forest Green Rovers

Jon Brady.

Cobblers will not take a backward step when they go to free-scoring title favourites Forest Green Rovers this weekend, insists manager Jon Brady.

Rovers made a flying start to the new season with four wins from their first four, but a draw and a defeat has since knocked them off top spot, replaced by Harrogate Town.

However, they remain joint-favourites for the title alongside Bradford City with most bookmakers and will be hoping to get back to winning ways when the Cobblers come to town this weekend.

But Brady’s side have made an excellent start themselves and will go level on points with Saturday’s opponents if they return from the Cotswolds with all three points.

“Like any game, we certainly won’t be sitting back and trying to nick a win,” said Brady.

“We’ll try and play our way to win the game, as simple as that.

“Anyone can beat any team on any given day in this league so it’s not a given that you’re guaranteed a result.”

These two teams have already caught a glimpse of one another this season after drawing 1-1 in the Papa John’s Trophy last week, with Cobblers winning on penalties.

“They had quite a strong side out that day in terms of their first XI which they usually play,” Brady added.

“I think they started with six regulars and we made a lot of changes but I think they could see what we do and we could see what they do.

“I feel it’s probably a good thing to have had that game and there will probably be things that they think they can exploit in terms of how we play and what we do and it’s the same for us.

“It’ll be about who implements their gameplan best on the day.”

Cobblers have kept four clean sheets from five games this season but their defence will be tested to the limit against Forest Green, who have scored more goals than any other team in League Two, racking up 13 so far.

Brady continued: “The defence has done very well and I think you could go on about it, but it’s a collective and we always try and defend from the front with the way we play.