Cobblers will be ‘active until the final hours of the window’ as they target at least one more attacking player – but nothing is currently imminent.

Kevin Nolan wants one new signing as a minimum, and potentially two, before the window shuts on next Monday evening (September 1st) at 7pm, with the focus on strengthening in forward positions. The club have made ‘six-figure offers’ for several attacking players this summer, according to CEO James Whiting, and they are currently in talks with a number of targets as deadline day approaches, but it’s likely to go down to the wire.

"We’re feel we have a really good squad and we’re looking to see if we can add to it,” said Nolan on Tuesday afternoon. “But if we do add to it, it has to be with players who want to come to Northampton and who are the right ones that improve us.

"You never say never and we have been actively trying to bring players in but that hasn’t come to fruition yet. Whether it will or not, you can never tell. We’ll only find out in the last few days of the window. We will be active until the final hours of the window and if someone comes along that we fancy, I’m sure we will get it done.”