Cobblers welcome 50 Afghan refugees to Sixfields for game against Sutton

Sixfields.

Cobblers will welcome 50 Afghan refugees to Sixfields for Saturday's League Two game with Sutton United.

The refugees, who are currently staying in Northamptonshire as the group adjusts to life in the UK, have been invited by the club to watch the game.

"We are delighted to be welcoming the group to Saturday's game," said chief executive James Whiting.

"We understand they are all big football fans and it will be our pleasure to welcome the group as our guests to Sixfields.

"The group are currently adjusting to life in Northamptonshire after leaving Afghanistan and we are sure all Cobblers fans will help give the group a warm welcome to Sixfields this weekend."