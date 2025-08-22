Cobblers weighing up late moves after new players become available with deadline day looming

Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood

Kevin Nolan says new players have become available just this week as the transfer market ramps up ahead of what is expected to be a frenetic final week of the summer across the EFL.

With eyes on specific targets, Nolan is determined to hold his nerve and stay patient for the right players, even if it goes right down to the final few hours of the window. More players will likely become more attainable as deadline day approaches. The window shuts at 7pm on September 1st.

"It’s always frantic in the last week of the window because a lot of people suddenly become available, especially this year,” said Nolan on Thursday. “Premier League teams are now starting to look at how their squads are shaping up and in the last few days we’ve been offered players that we wouldn’t have been offered even a week ago. It’s amazing how it works.

"We have to do it right and make sure we get the right people in the building. They have to want to come in and perform and play for Northampton. I’ve spoken to lots and lots of players and I’m working hard with James (Whiting), Kelvin (Thomas) and Alex (Latimer) and the owners are very supportive.

"We’re waiting for the next one. It might be one or it might be two but they’ve got to be right for us. New players always come up right at the end of the window and if that happens to us, we’ll look at it and, if it’s right for us, we’ll speak to Kelvin and the owners and see if it works for the club. We won’t say our business is done until the window is shut because you never know what might come up.”

Nolan would not be drawn on speculation linking Cobblers with Accrington winger Tyler Walton, adding: “We’re chatting to a number of clubs and players and agents to see who’s available and whether or not we can strike a deal and get players over the line. There are lots of irons in the fire and hopefully a couple of them will come to fruition.”