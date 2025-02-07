Cobblers warned not to drop their standards as Nolan prepares for Mansfield backlash

Kevin Nolan

​Kevin Nolan has warned his side they must brace themselves for a ‘reaction’ from Nigel Clough’s wounded Stags when Cobblers visit the One Call Stadium on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield are on a five-game losing streak in all competitions, the last three of which have all been against teams in the relegation zone, prompting Clough to claim they have hit rock bottom.

But Nolan is fully expecting a backlash under the lights on Friday evening, saying: ​"Mansfield are a good side, a really good side, and Nigel is honest and wears his heart on his sleeve. He won't be holding back about what he thinks but he'll see Friday, under the lights, as a perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He'll be working hard this week to make sure his lads are ready for us. I hope we don't see a reaction from them but I'm fully expecting one and we need to be ready for that.”

Cobblers have taken four points from difficult fixtures against Wycombe, Bolton and Huddersfield Town in the two weeks and Nolan does not expect to see any drop off in performance level.

"Mansfield have dangerous players all over the pitch,” he added. “The front two are on 10 goals each and it's going to be a tough ask to go over there. We went to Bolton last week and competed but this is going to be a different challenge and we are going to have to match them physically and take away their quality and what they look to do.

"If we do that, I'm sure we will get a positive result to back up what was a fantastic win at the weekend and that's the test for the lads now. I've said to them – can you go and back it up with another good performance and result?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know what you've got now so I'm going to keep pushing you and keep wanting more. I don't want to stand still and think we're OK because we beat Huddersfield. You have to keep proving yourself."

Defenders TJ Eyoma and Aaron McGowan have been ruled out of Friday’s game with hamstring and groin injuries respectively.