Cobblers waiting on progress reports on injured players ahead of Rovers battle

Ali Koiki had to leave the field 26 minutes into the Cobblers' win at Stevenage on Tuesday night (Picture: Pete Norton)

McWilliams missed the midweek win over Stevenage after damaging a knee in last Saturday's defeat at Carlisle United, while Koiki went off with a hamstring problem during the first half of the 2-1 win over The Boro.

There is no news on whether the pair will be available for Saturday's promotion showdown with Bristol Rovers at Sixfields, while loan striker Josh Eppiah, who hasn't played since a late substitute appearance against Walsall on March 1, remains a doubt.

"We have one or two niggles that we are trying to get through it and assess," said boss Jon Brady.

"We are just waiting on a couple of players at the moment, so we will see where we are."

On the positive side, Tuesday night did see the return to action of Cardiff City loan striker Chanka Zimba.

The 20-year-old made his first appearance since the 0-0 draw at Sutton United in January, and although he missed a couple of one-on-one chances in the latter stages, Brady feels the minutes on the pitch will have done him good.

The Town boss admits it is difficult to get players who have not been involved the game time they need at this stage of the season, but that he and his staff are 'doing our best' to do just that.

"You could see from young Chanka when he came on the other night that he lacks match sharpness, and we have to try and get him sharp through games," said Brady.

"That is a tough one, because you can do everything in training but it doesn't really recreate that match tempo at times.

"You do all you can to try and get players there, but a lot of the time the match is totally different, and it is trying to give them those opportunities.