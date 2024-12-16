Cobblers waiting on fitness of Matt Dibley-Dias and Tariqe Fosu after duo miss Rotherham defeat
Dibley-Dias made his long-awaited return as a second-half substitute in last Monday’s derby victory over Peterborough United, but he did not feature in the squad that travelled to Rotherham at the weekend.
Fosu was also absent from the 18 that were involved at the New York Stadium, and assistant manager Marc Richards confirmed both players have picked up injuries. "Matt came back against Peterborough but he's probably suffered a small setback,” said the former Town striker. “We need to wait for the physio’s report on him.
"With Tariqe, he has a slight knee injury that we're not sure about at the moment but again we’ll wait for the news to come back from the physio. Those two players are both very important for us and we need them back as soon as possible.
"That goes for all the injured players. We feel we have a really strong group and a really good group of characters. We signed all of those players and we want them to be out there and ready to go.”
