Cobblers 'waiting for answers' from transfer targets as Kevin Nolan reflects on summer business so far
Three new arrivals have entered the building this summer – Kamarai Swyer, Jack Perkins and Jack Burroughs – but with only 12 senior players currently under contract, and just three weeks until pre-season starts, Nolan’s work is far from done.
“I am really happy with where we are at the moment,” said Nolan. “We have recruitment meetings most days and we have more meetings lined up with players and agents. The staff are all meeting as well and we'll go through our targets again.
"There's the ones we are currently speaking to and we're waiting for answers from them. Hopefully we get the right answer but if we don't, we'll look elsewhere and we have to make sure we're ready for that because the most important thing for me is that players have to want to come to Northampton.
"We are ready to keep moving forward. If they don't want to come here and they're not all in, I'd rather them not come. That's the biggest thing for me because we’ll be pushing the players hard next season and we want a strong campaign.
“We don't want to be looking over our shoulders come the end of the season. I want to be looking up and we need to squeeze as much as we can out of the staff and the players. The next few weeks will be busy but I'm really enjoying it and this is why I took the job."
