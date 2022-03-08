Cobblers 'very pleased' as WNC approve East Stand deal at cabinet meeting

CGI of the East Stand.

Cobblers say they are 'very pleased' after West Northamptonshire Council ratified the land deal with the club that will finally see the East Stand at Sixfields built.

A decision had due to be taken last week but was deferred to earlier this evening (Tuesday) and cabinet voted through the deal with no objections.

The next part of the process will see legal papers drawn up and signed over the next six to eight weeks.

A club statement said: "Following tonight's West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet meeting, Northampton Town Football Club are very pleased to confirm that members voted to approve the club’s proposal for the disposal of land at Sixfields.

"This is a very important decision for the club, coming in the week of our 125th anniversary, and this now allows the process to move on to the contractual stage with legal papers to be drawn up.

"We would like to thank all supporters, partners, stakeholders and the community for their loyal support throughout the process and we will provide more details over the coming days."

Rival £2 million-plus bids from both the club and a private development firm were on the table at Tuesday's meeting for 22 acres of former landfill between Sixfields and St James, which is currently owned by West Northamptonshire Council and leased by the club.

Council officers previously recommended accepting the football club’s original £890,000 offer which came with strings attached compelling owners Kelvin Thomas and David Bower to finish off the eyesore East Stand.