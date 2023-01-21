Cobblers v Mansfield Town called OFF due to frozen pitch
Freezing overnight temperatures left the pitch unplayable
Cobblers’ Sky Bet League Two clash with Mansfield Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Match referee Geoff Eltringham checked the pitch at Sixfields on Saturday morning following a sharp frost on Friday night and ruled conditions were unplayable.
A new date for the game will be announced in due course. In the meantime, supporters are asked to keep their match tickets safe as they will be valid for the rearranged date.