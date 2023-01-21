News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers v Mansfield Town called OFF due to frozen pitch

Freezing overnight temperatures left the pitch unplayable

By James Heneghan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
The referee checked conditions on Saturday morning
Cobblers’ Sky Bet League Two clash with Mansfield Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Match referee Geoff Eltringham checked the pitch at Sixfields on Saturday morning following a sharp frost on Friday night and ruled conditions were unplayable.

A new date for the game will be announced in due course. In the meantime, supporters are asked to keep their match tickets safe as they will be valid for the rearranged date.

