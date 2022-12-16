The pitch at Sixfields on Friday morning

Northampton’s Sky Bet League Two fixture with Carlisle United on Saturday has been postponed because of a frozen pitch and rearranged for next Tuesday night, December 20th, at 7.45pm.

An EFL appointed referee declared the pitch unplayable for Saturday after a week of extreme freezing temperatures which are again expected overnight on Friday. Whilst temperatures are predicted to be on the rise from Saturday afternoon it was considered not reasonable to expect the pitch to thaw sufficiently by kick off time on Saturday and in order to consider the travelling arrangements for supporters of both clubs, an early decision was felt appropriate.

However, with milder temperatures forecast from Sunday onwards, the two clubs have quickly agreed to re-arrange the fixture and any tickets purchased for Saturday's game will be valid for Tuesday's game.

Match ticket holders who are unable to attend on Tuesday should please contact the ticket office before the end of Monday to move their ticket to another fixture or to claim a refund.