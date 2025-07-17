Cobblers unveil smart-looking home strip for 2025/26 League One season

The 2025/26 Cobblers home kit

Cobblers have released their new home kit for the 2025/26 League One season.

The smart-looking strip will be worn for the first time in Northampton’s pre-season fixture against West Ham United Under-21s at Sixfields next Tuesday (7pm kick-off), and it’ll also be on display for the Sam Hoskins testimonial game with Birmingham City on Saturday, July 26th.

The club said: “This is the new 2056/26 Northampton Town PUMA home kit which is on sale now via ntfcstore.co.uk and will be on sale in store from 10am on Friday morning. The new shirt is available in adult (up to 6XL), junior and mini kit sizes and retails at £50 for adults and £42 for juniors. Mini kits are available at £42.

“The new 2025/26 shorts are also available, which are white with a claret stripe, and are priced at £24 for adults and £20 for juniors. The club store will be open 10am to 5pm on Friday and from 10am to 1pm on Saturday. Be one of the first to get the 2025/26 home shirt and get kitted out for the new season!”

Tickets for the games against West Ham and Birmingham, as well as all home league games in August and September and the Carabao Cup tie with Southampton, are on sale via the ticket office and ntfcdirect.co.uk.