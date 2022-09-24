Cobblers unveil plans for club's first ever private training base

Cobblers have unveiled plans for the club’s first ever private training base and building at Moulton College.

Until 2017, when the club first reached an agreement to train at Moulton, Northampton had no training base and used various different pitches on an ad hoc basis. They acquired two additional pitches during the 2020/21 season and now are planing to have their own private facility at the college.

The building will include specialist physio and analysis space, changing rooms, offices for the coaches and a dedicated area for injured players to recover. There will also be a team room which would mean players and coaches can train and eat all in the same place, something that doesn’t currently happen.

Strength and conditioning coach Ashlee Adebayo puts the players through their paces

Speaking at Thursday’s Open Forum, chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "In the last couple of weeks we have agreed with Moulton to lease a 3,200 square foot building and it will be the first ever time the football club have had its own facility.

"We won’t own it, it’ll be leased subject to contracts, but it’ll be exclusive. We open the door, we walk in and it belongs to the football club. We close the door and nobody else can go in there. That’s massive. We need to refurbish it so it probably won’t be ready until January time but it’s exciting for the club.”