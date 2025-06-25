Cobblers unveil new third kit for 2025/26 League One season
The kit, pictured on this page, is online now and will be available from the club store for purchase and for collections from 10am to 5pm on Thursday and Friday. The club store will also be open on Saturday from 10am until 1pm and then 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Friday next week. The club store will be closed on Monday, June 30th, for the annual stock take.
The third kit is available in all adult and junior sizes, adult (up to 6XL) and junior with shirts priced at £50 for adults and £42 for juniors. Adult shorts are £24 while junior shorts are £20.
For advanced notice, due to a planned electrical upgrade, please note the stadium, club shop and ticket office will be closed for week commencing July 7th and will reopen on Monday July 14th.
The 2025/26 home kit will be released in July ahead of the club’s pre-season matches at Sixfields, with the away kit to follow before the start of the 2025/26 season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.