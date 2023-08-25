Shaun McWilliams models the new third kit.

Cobblers have unveiled their new PUMA third kit for the 2023/24 season ahead of its debut showing against Cheltenham Town tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm kick-off).

The kit, which is officially electric peppermint in colour, will be on sale in the club store and via ntfdirect.co.uk from 9am on Saturday, with the club store open until noon.