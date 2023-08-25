Cobblers unveil new third kit ahead of its debut against Cheltenham
Shirt will be worn for the first time at Whaddon Road this weekend
By James Heneghan
Published 25th Aug 2023, 18:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 19:01 BST
Cobblers have unveiled their new PUMA third kit for the 2023/24 season ahead of its debut showing against Cheltenham Town tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm kick-off).
The kit, which is officially electric peppermint in colour, will be on sale in the club store and via ntfdirect.co.uk from 9am on Saturday, with the club store open until noon.
As with the home and away kits, the club have ensured the price for an adult home and away shirt remains unchanged at £45 while the junior shirts have been reduced in price to £38.