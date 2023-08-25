News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Cobblers unveil new third kit ahead of its debut against Cheltenham

Shirt will be worn for the first time at Whaddon Road this weekend
By James Heneghan
Published 25th Aug 2023, 18:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 19:01 BST
Shaun McWilliams models the new third kit.Shaun McWilliams models the new third kit.
Shaun McWilliams models the new third kit.

Cobblers have unveiled their new PUMA third kit for the 2023/24 season ahead of its debut showing against Cheltenham Town tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm kick-off).

The kit, which is officially electric peppermint in colour, will be on sale in the club store and via ntfdirect.co.uk from 9am on Saturday, with the club store open until noon.

As with the home and away kits, the club have ensured the price for an adult home and away shirt remains unchanged at £45 while the junior shirts have been reduced in price to £38.

Related topics:CobblersCheltenham Town