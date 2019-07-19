Cobblers unveil new Nike home kit ahead of Sheffield United friendly

The Cobblers have unveiled their new Nike claret home shirt, which the team will wear for the first time in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Premier League Sheffield United (ko 3pm).

The new 2019/20 home shirt is nearly all claret, with a black pattern across the sleeves and across the shoulders, and a white strip on the back of the neck.

The shirt has black detail on the sleeves and shoulder

The kit is completed with white shorts and white socks.

According to a club statement, the new kit is described as: "The shirt, manufactured by Nike, features Dri-FIT technology to help the wearer stay dry, comfortable and focused.

"Engineered knit sleeves move with you, and a mesh back panel adds breathability. The shirt also has a Hybrid v-neck.

"Raglan sleeves eliminate the shoulder seam to help you move freely. The slim fit design of the shirt follows your body's shape."

The shirt has a white strip on the back of the neck

So there you go...

Supporters can order the new shirt online now at ntfc.clubstore.co.uk and all shirt sizes are available in adult and junior, up to XXXL adult sizes.

In store sales begin at the club's annual open day on Saturday, with the club shop open from 11am until after the pre-season friendly game against Sheffield United - although it will be closed during the game.

The store will be closed on Sunday and open again on Monday, from noon onwards.

Supporters can also use the club's ‘Click and Collect’ service to reserve a shirt.