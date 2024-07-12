Cobblers unveil new home kit ahead of opening pre-season friendly

By James Heneghan
Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:57 GMT
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 12:00 GMT
Northampton Town have launched their brand new PUMA home kit for the 2024/25 season.

The new home strip is a mainly claret shirt with a white trim and is accompanied by white shorts and claret socks.

The kit will retail at £48 for adults and £40 for juniors and is available in all adult and junior sizes, up to 6XL in adult (limited numbers in bigger size). It is available to pre-order now via ntfcstore.co.uk.

Pre-orders will be dispatched during the week commencing July 29 or can be collected in store that week (exact date to be confirmed in due course). In store sales will also begin during the week starting July 29, with the exact date to be confirmed closer to the time.

Cobblers could wear the new home kit for the first time in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Norwich City.

