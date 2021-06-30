Cobblers unveil new away kit for 2021/22 season

Northampton's new away kit.

Cobblers have unveiled their new hummel away shirt for the 2021/22 campaign.

The away strip has a full black look featuring highlights of gold throughout.

"The gold, synonymous with the club’s crest, makes this a simple yet striking design," said the club in a statement.

Scott Pollock models the new kit.

"Each shirt this year is made from Eco8 material, a high-tech polyester made from up to eight recycled plastic bottles."

The new shirt is available to pre-order now via ntfcstore.com ahead of an in store sale date of the club's open day on July 24.

Anyone pre-ordering now can expect to receive their shirt around the date when the shirt will be in store.

Adult away shirts retail at £45, with junior away shirts available at £40.