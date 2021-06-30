Cobblers unveil new away kit for 2021/22 season
The away shirt has a full black look featuring highlights of gold throughout.
Cobblers have unveiled their new hummel away shirt for the 2021/22 campaign.
The away strip has a full black look featuring highlights of gold throughout.
"The gold, synonymous with the club’s crest, makes this a simple yet striking design," said the club in a statement.
"Each shirt this year is made from Eco8 material, a high-tech polyester made from up to eight recycled plastic bottles."
The new shirt is available to pre-order now via ntfcstore.com ahead of an in store sale date of the club's open day on July 24.
Anyone pre-ordering now can expect to receive their shirt around the date when the shirt will be in store.
Adult away shirts retail at £45, with junior away shirts available at £40.
The new home kit will be revealed just ahead of the club's open day and the game with Birmingham City on July 24.