Cobblers unveil new away kit for 2021/22 season

The away shirt has a full black look featuring highlights of gold throughout.

By James Heneghan
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:56 pm
Northampton's new away kit.

Cobblers have unveiled their new hummel away shirt for the 2021/22 campaign.

The away strip has a full black look featuring highlights of gold throughout.

"The gold, synonymous with the club’s crest, makes this a simple yet striking design," said the club in a statement.

Scott Pollock models the new kit.

"Each shirt this year is made from Eco8 material, a high-tech polyester made from up to eight recycled plastic bottles."

The new shirt is available to pre-order now via ntfcstore.com ahead of an in store sale date of the club's open day on July 24.

Anyone pre-ordering now can expect to receive their shirt around the date when the shirt will be in store.

Adult away shirts retail at £45, with junior away shirts available at £40.

The new home kit will be revealed just ahead of the club's open day and the game with Birmingham City on July 24.

