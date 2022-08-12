Cobblers turned down 'substantial offers' for Guthrie before defender agreed new deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Guthrie.

Cobblers turned down ‘substantial’ interest in Jon Guthrie earlier this summer before the defender signed a new long-term deal with the club.

The centre-back, who recently turned 30, was named in the League Two Team of the Season last year and subsequently was on the radar of several clubs before the new season started.

Big-spending National League outfit Wrexham were among those linked with his services but Guthrie put to bed any speculation over his future when agreeing a three-year contract that will keep him at Sixfields until the summer of 2025.

"Jon has attracted a lot of interest this summer and it is a big statement from the club that we have not only turned down those repeated offers, but have secured Jon on a longer term contract too,” revealed Cobblers chief executive James Whiting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...