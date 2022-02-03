Cobblers turned down 'significant bid' for one player during January transfer window

James Whiting.

Cobblers chief executive James Whiting has confirmed the club turned down a 'significant bid' for one of their players during the January transfer window.

There was strong speculation regarding the future of left-back Ali Koiki throughout last month with Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland among those rumoured to be interested.

Koiki remained at Sixfields, however, and whilst he's due to be out of contract this summer, the club do have the option to extend it by a year.

Whiting did confirm that Northampton turned down a bid for one player on the Cobblers Show on BBC Radio Northampton, although he did not reveal the identity.

"Obviously we have been doing well on the pitch and with that you get interest in your better players," said Whiting.

"We certainly saw that in this window and there was significant sums bid for one of our players but there was no question that we were ever going to sell.

"You have to say fair play to the board for backing the playing department in that regard. There was some speculation around it but we're going well and this is what happens.

"We're very committed to what we're doing and we're very committed to the players we have in the building and we want to develop and go to the next level with these players."

Whiting also spoke about the permanent signing of Louis Appere, adding: "We've tracked Louis for a while and he ticked all the boxes.

"He was somebody of real interest and his personal statistics fit us really well. He definitely had the opportunity to go to at least one club in the top half of League One but when he spoke to us, he jumped at the opportunity to come here."

And on contract talks, Whiting continued: "We always want to keep our best players from a football perspective and protect our assets from a business perspective.